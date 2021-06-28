With trading in its Hong Kong-listed stock still suspended, the project development arm of the polysilicon manufacturer has continued its drive to sell down its portfolio to state-owned institutions.Chinese polysilicon maker and project developer GCL-Poly sold off another 378 MW of solar park generation capacity at the weekend, to drum up almost RMB1.04 billion (US$161 million) - albeit at a book loss of RMB114 million (US$17.6 million) - to pay off debts. The two transactions also removed a further RMB1.89 billion (US$292 million) of liabilities from GCL's books. The company managed to offload ...

