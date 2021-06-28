Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in NattoPharma ASA (355/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist NattoPharma ASA of June 29, 2021. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: NATTO ISIN code: NO0010289200 Order book ID: 89407 The last day of trading is June 29, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB