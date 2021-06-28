Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021
WKN: A0NCUV ISIN: NO0010289200 Ticker-Symbol: 3Z6 
Berlin
28.06.21
10:59 Uhr
3,430 Euro
-0,010
-0,29 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2021 | 11:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in NattoPharma ASA (355/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist NattoPharma ASA of June 29, 2021. Consequently,
trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name:   NATTO    
ISIN code:   NO0010289200
Order book ID: 89407    

The last day of trading is June 29, 2021.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
