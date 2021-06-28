Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
WKN: A3CMU6 ISIN: SE0015988134 
28.06.2021 | 11:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Frill Holding AB changes name to FUUD AB (356/21)

As from June 29, 2021, Frill Holding AB will be listed under its new company
name, FUUD AB. 

New company name:     FUUD AB   
--------------------------------------
New short name:      FUUD    
--------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0015988134
--------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 171533   
--------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8
52800399.
