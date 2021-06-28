Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Frill Holding AB changes name to FUUD AB (356/21)

As from June 29, 2021, Frill Holding AB will be listed under its new company name, FUUD AB. New company name: FUUD AB -------------------------------------- New short name: FUUD -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0015988134 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 171533 -------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 52800399.