Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 353/21: Last day of trading in Infront ASA (357/21)

Correction refers to the short name and ISIN code marked in bold below. Oslo Børs has decided to delist Infront ASA of June 28, 2021. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: INFROo ---------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010789506 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 144331 ---------------------------- The last day of trading was June 25, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB