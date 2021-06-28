MJ Harvest, Inc.: MJ Harvest (MJHI) Launches Chronic Buds "Milk N Cookies" Edible to the Oklahoma Dispensary Market

Initial Rollout Targets 1000 Dispensaries in the Sooner State

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today completion of initial product samples and packaging of "Milk N Cookies" Chronic Buds, a THC-infused chocolate flavored edible which will be distributed to Oklahoma dispensaries beginning this month. The initial fully packaged samples will target approximately 1,000 dispensaries in Oklahoma through MJHI's affiliate PPK Investment group.



"This unique new product is the first entry of the Chronic THC line in Oklahoma, and we expect more great product concepts and brisk sales resulting from our manufacturing and distribution agreement with Chronic Brands," stated CEO Patrick Bilton.

Chronic Milk N Cookies Edibles pictured above on production line in Oklahoma

PPK will produce, manufacture, sell, and market the line in the State of Oklahoma via their manufacturing capability and distribution network to over 1000 dispensaries in the Oklahoma market under an agreement signed May 12, 2021, wherein PPK has the right to sell Chronic Brand's products in Oklahoma. Under the terms of the agreement, Chronic provides marketing support and continued brand development while receiving a percentage of sales revenues generated under the arrangement.

Chronic "Milk N Cookies" Chocolate Buds Product Sample

As PPK and Chronic enter new markets, PPK will have the right of first refusal to undertake manufacturing and distribution operations for the Chronic Brand on terms comparable to arrangement in Oklahoma.

MJHI has filed a Regulation A offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $10,000,000. These funds may be used by management to further expand the equity ownership of PPK, build synergies between MJHI and PPK, and expand the business into new and rapidly growing markets. PPK is currently operating in Oklahoma, is in the process of expanding into Arizona and South Dakota and has several other expansion opportunities in various other markets, including California.



About MJ Harvest Inc.

MJ Harvest Inc. (a/k/a MJHI) cultivates, harvests, manufactures and sells cannabis products through its growing relationship with PPK Investment Group Inc. ("PPK"). PPK sells and markets cannabis flower and edibles throughout Oklahoma. PPK is also participating in a comprehensive cannabis joint venture agreement with FSST Pharms LLC which is wholly owned by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of Flandreau, South Dakota. MJHI currently owns 10% of PPK with options to acquire 100% of PPK Investment Group at any time prior to March 31, 2023 provided any increase can then be accomplished in accordance with Oklahoma law.



MJHI also acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. MJHI launched www.procannagro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for the company's brands and technologies.



About International Brands Group



Chronic Candy brand was a first mover in the Hemp CBD industry. Since 1998, Chronic Candy has established a reputation for producing and distributing high-quality CBD products.

