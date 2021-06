SSH Communications Security Corporation: A Fortune 500 Technology Company Chooses PrivX from SSH.COM

AFortune 500 Technology Company

Helsinki, Finland - June 28, 2021- SSH.COM announced today that a U.S. Fortune 500 technology company has selected PrivX as their Privileged Access Management Solution. The customer is a new win for SSH.

"I am extremely pleased that we won this case with a new client who really is at the cutting edge of cloud services, a true benchmark customer. This win highlights the strength of SSH PrivX and our innovative approach to Privileged Access Management" said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.COM

"PrivX has already proven to be a very competitive and capable product in Finland, rest of Europe and APAC. With the latest customer addition, we are delivering on our strategy to develop a global clientele for PrivX among technology savvy and demanding target customers. To win in a 'best of breed' requirements setting is a great compliment to our highly skilled R&D and product management teams.," continued Dr. Tunkelo. "The customer chose PrivX over other competing solutions because of our modern solution architecture, leading edge functionality and agile integration capabilities."

The subscription-based agreement initially offers services for over a thousand administrators, superusers and third-party experts with room to grow to a ten-fold number of users over time. SSH will also provide supporting professional services to ensure that PrivX fulfills the needs of this state-of-the-art customer.

PrivX is a lean, quick-to-implement, and easy-to-use access management solution for privileged access in on-premise, hybrid, and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly enable, monitor and control access to critical data according to user roles and privileges.

Companies worldwide are using PrivX for various use cases, including securing their DevOps processes, provisioning access in IT/OT convergence between the production site and the cloud, protecting code repository access and improving 3rd party access security both in interactive and application to application solutions.

About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industries.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares.

