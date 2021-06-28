Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 25-June-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 665.52p

INCLUDING current year revenue 669.86p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 25-June-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 410.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 412.67p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 25-June-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 238.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue 239.11p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 25-June-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 188.66p

INCLUDING current year revenue 189.24p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 25-June-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue 108.06p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 25-June-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 170.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 170.18p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596