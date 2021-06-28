

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon plans to open its first Amazon robotics fulfillment center in Parkland County, Alberta creating more than 1,000 full- and part-time jobs hourly wages starting at $16 an hour with comprehensive benefits.



The new robotics fulfillment center is more than 600,000 square feet and will be used to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics, and toys. The center is set to launch in 2022.



Amazon said it will donate more than 200 robotics kits to community groups in the Parkland County area with the goal of providing the resources necessary to introduce local youth to the world of robotics.



