Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Ticker-Symbol: EVE 
Frankfurt
28.06.21
08:08 Uhr
0,034 Euro
-0,004
-9,33 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVE SLEEP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVE SLEEP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.06.2021 | 12:37
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Trading Update

DJ Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Trading Update 

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) 
Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Trading Update 
28-Jun-2021 / 11:02 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") 
 
Notice of Trading Update 
 
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that it plans 
to issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Friday 16 July. 
 
 
 
For enquiries, please contact: 
eve Sleep plc 
 
Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer 
                       via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker 
                       Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance 
 
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR         Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 114042 
EQS News ID:  1212734 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212734&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 06:04 ET (10:04 GMT)

EVE SLEEP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.