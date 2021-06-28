DJ Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Trading Update

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Trading Update 28-Jun-2021 / 11:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Notice of Trading Update eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that it plans to issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Friday 16 July. For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 114042 EQS News ID: 1212734 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212734&application_name=news

