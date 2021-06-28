

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's Federal Cartel Office has approved the planned merger of Vonovia SE (DAIMF) with Deutsche Wohnen SE.



The takeover offer is expected to be completed at the end of August 2021.



Last week, Vonovia said that it launched its voluntary public takeover offer for all shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE. The offer period was expected to end on 21 July 2021.



Vonovia is offering 52 euros in cash for each Deutsche Wohnen share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VONOVIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de