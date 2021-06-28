Lack of grid capacity and renewable energy institutions are a common lament in sub-Saharan Africa but there is no lack of cash to invest, nor eligible projects in East Africa, as a recent event heard; the problem lies in marrying the two.The international community can give a big helping hand to the deployment of renewables in East Africa by playing match-maker between project developers and investors, an event dedicated to sustainability in the region has heard. Patrick Nussbaumer, industrial development officer at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), told the second ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...