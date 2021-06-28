POINT Biopharma Strengthens Senior Management Team with Appointment of Dr. Myra Rosario Herrle as EVP, Regulatory Affairs

INDIANAPOLIS, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Inc. (POINT), a global radiopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing precision radioligand therapy for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Myra Herrle, Ph.D., R.Ph., RAC as Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Herrle brings over 27 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in areas such as regulatory affairs and product development.



"We are delighted to welcome Myra to the POINT leadership team as we reach a critical moment in the Company's history," said Joe McCann, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of POINT Biopharma. "We believe that Myra's extensive regulatory experience will prove invaluable as we advance two Phase 3 studies in prostate and neuroendocrine cancers towards approvals."

Dr. Herrle joins POINT Biopharma from GlycoMimetics, where she served as Vice Present Regulatory Affairs. Previously, she served as Senior Director, Oncology Global Regulatory Affairs at AbbVie. Before that, she held multiple positions of increasing responsibility at Novartis. Earlier, Dr. Herrle served as the Therapeutic Area Lead/Director of Oncology Biomarkers at Glaxo Wellcome/GlaxoSmithKline. Dr. Herrle holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, and a B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of Puerto Rico Rio Piedras Campus and Medical School. Dr. Herrle also completed 2 post-doctoral fellowships in molecular biology at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (one of the 27 institutes of the NIH).

"I am thrilled to join POINT at this pivotal time. Given the compelling clinical data generated to date and key manufacturing capabilities of POINT, I believe the Company is uniquely positioned to deliver novel precision radioligand therapies in areas of unmet medical need," said Dr. Herrle. "I look forward to guiding the Company as we engage with regulators and fulfill our mission of improving clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients."

About POINT Biopharma

POINT Biopharma is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT is combining a portfolio of best-in-class radiopharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, strategic partnerships in radioisotope supply, manufacturing technology and novel direct-to-patient targeting to revolutionize theragnostic drug development and radioligand commercialization. Learn more at https://www.pointbiopharma.comand https://www.splashtrial.com.

About Therapeutics Acquisition Corp, d/b/a Research Alliance Corp. I

Research Alliance Corp. I is sponsored by RA Capital Management, L.P., and is led by Chairman and CEO Peter Kolchinsky, PhD and CFO Matthew Hammond, PhD. RACA is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry.

About RA Capital Management

RA Capital is a multi-stage investment manager dedicated to evidence-based investing in public and private healthcare and life science companies that are developing drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics. The flexibility of its strategy allows RA Capital to provide seed funding to startups and to lead private, IPO, and follow-on financings for its portfolio companies, allowing management teams to drive value creation from inception through commercialization.

