Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Submits Application for Nasdaq Uplisting

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused onimmunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases through innate and adaptive immune activation, announced today that it has submitted its initial application to list the company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The listing of Mosaic's shares on Nasdaq will be subject to review of the Company's listing application by Nasdaq and the Company's successful compliance with all of Nasdaq's applicable governance and regulatory requirements. Mosaic intends to satisfy all of the applicable requirements; however, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq acceptance will be granted. During the Nasdaq review process, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under its current symbol, CPMV.

"Applying for Nasdaq listing is the next logical step in our company's development," said Steven King, president and chief executive officer of Mosaic. "We believe a Nasdaq listing will expand Mosaic's visibility to a broader range of investors, raise awareness of our unique immuno-oncology and vaccine technology platforms, increase our stock's trading liquidity and drive shareholder value."

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea Mosaic Virus ("CPMV") which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a modular vaccine platform which has already generated promising data in both cancer and infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The vaccine research is currently being performed by one of our co-founders and is funded by the National Science Foundation with viral neutralization testing being performed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss Mosaic's future operations and its ability to successfully advance the product candidates; the nature, strategy and focus of Mosaic's business; and the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any of Mosaic's product candidates. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company's application for listing its common shares on the Nasdaq stock market. Mosaic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Mosaic's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of these forward-looking statements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: the uncertainties associated with raising sufficient capital to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; advancing Mosaic's multiple products into clinical trials, the clinical development and regulatory approval of Mosaic's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the potential that earlier preclinical studies of Mosaic's product candidates may not be predictive of future results; risks related to business interruptions, including but not limited to, the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could harm Mosaic's financial condition and increase its costs and expenses. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risks discussed in Mosaic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Mosaic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether, as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Jay Carlson

Sr. Manager, Investor Relations

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

info@mosaicie.com

SOURCE: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

