Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC: Reverse Mortgage Funding Announced as Newest Member of Meals on Wheels America's Momentum Circle

Program Established to Help Address Hunger and Isolation Amongst Homebound Seniors Post-Pandemic

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) is proud to announce its commitment to Meals on Wheels America's newly established Momentum Circle. As a donor, RMF will engage in strengthening the Meals on Wheels network and provide financial support to help homebound seniors at-risk to food insecurity and isolation. RMF is proud to join forces with Meals on Wheels America and other leading organizations to support our nation's vulnerable seniors.

Donors to the Momentum Circle pledge an annual contribution, providing Meals on Wheels America with the infrastructure, innovative research, programming and critical resources necessary to support the Meals on Wheels network.

"The senior community is a vulnerable population and too many of them experience isolation and hunger," said David Peskin, President of RMF. "RMF shares Meals on Wheels' commitment to the local communities it serves. Our local loan specialists are active community leaders and volunteers who strive to maintain long-term relationships. RMF is proud to stand with Meals on Wheels America to provide seniors across the country with nutritious meals, human connections and most of all, a sense of community."

Homebound seniors are at serious risk to food, housing and financial insecurity post-pandemic. As of November 2020, nearly 9 out of 10 (86%) local Meals on Wheels programs report there are still unmet needs in their communities. And even more troubling, 62% can't sustain their current clients without increased financial support.

"Even before COVID-19 emerged as a worldwide threat, nearly 10 million seniors in America struggled with hunger, 8 million lived in isolation and more than 7 million had incomes below the poverty line," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer at Meals on Wheels America. "Now is not the time to lose momentum, so we are extremely grateful to Reverse Mortgage Funding for its commitment to help us ensure our senior neighbors are always safe, cared for and never feel alone."

For more information on Meals on Wheels America and their efforts to help vulnerable seniors please visit: www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

About Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Established in 2012, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (NMLS ID #1019941) is one of the nation's largest GNMA issuers of reverse mortgages and a recognized industry thought leader. RMF focuses on originating, acquiring, investing in, and managing reverse mortgage loans and securities backed by reverse mortgage loans. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with corporate offices in New York and California and field offices throughout the U.S. RMF is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (RMIT), a specialty finance company in the reverse mortgage sector. In 2020, RMIT became part of the Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm and an innovator in non-agency mortgages, helping grow the industry into the success it is today. This relationship will afford RMF the unique ability to develop new product lines and create strategic partnerships within the Starwood family of companies.

Media Contact:

Tyler Bryant

Interdependence Public Relations

tbryant@interdependence.com

This material has not been reviewed, approved or issued by HUD, FHA or any government agency. The company is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of HUD/FHA or any other government agency.

©2021 Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, 1455 Broad Street, 2nd Floor, Bloomfield, NJ 07003, 1-888-494-0882. Company NMLS ID: #1019941. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Arizona Mortgage Banker License #0927682; Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act; Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license; Georgia Mortgage Lender Licensee #36793; Massachusetts Mortgage Lender License ML1019941; Licensed by the New Jersey Department of Banking & Insurance; Licensed Mortgage Banker-NYS Department of Financial Services -in-state branch address 700 Corporate Blvd, Newburgh, NY 12550; Rhode Island Licensed Lender. For California consumers: For information about our privacy practices, please visit https://www.reversefunding.com/privacy. Not all products and options are available in all states. Terms subject to change without notice. Certain conditions and fees apply. This is not a loan commitment. All loans subject to approval. L3872-Exp062022

SOURCE: Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653180/Reverse-Mortgage-Funding-Announced-as-Newest-Member-of-Meals-on-Wheels-Americas-Momentum-Circle