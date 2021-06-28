

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - SentinelOne Inc. expects to price its initial public offering of 32 million shares of its Class A common stock in the range of $31.00 and $32.00 per share.



The company has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'S.'



SentinelOne is an American cybersecurity startup based out of Mountain View, California. The company was founded in 2013.



Tomer Weingarten, co-founder, the Chairman of Board of Directors, President, and Chief Executive Officer, on the one hand, and Almog Cohen, co-founder and former director, on the other hand, have entered into a voting agreement, or the Co-Founder Voting Agreement, to be effective as of the closing of this offering.



The company said it primarily plans to use the net proceeds from this offering and the private placement for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We may also use a portion of the proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions, or businesses that complement business.



