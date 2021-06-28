EQT accelerates its commitment to sustainability with senior hires

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decades of future-proofing companies, by ensuring growth and digital transformation, has given EQT a prominent position within the industry. EQT is now strengthening its team with additional sustainability expertise, accelerating sustainability into EQT's business practice and investments.

EQT is today pleased to announce the appointments of two newly created strategic roles. Bahare Haghshenas joins as Global Head of Sustainable Transformation and Sophie Walker joins as Head of Sustainability for the EQT Private Capital business line. Together with the existing sustainability expertise within EQT, they will drive further integration of purpose and sustainability into the way EQT works, invests and transforms companies.

Bahare will assume the overall responsibility for sustainability and lead the efforts at EQT. She comes most recently from a position as Deloitte Partner and Executive Director of Acacia, Deloitte's Sustainable Innovation Hub, and will lead the next wave of transformation and business integration of EQT's purpose across the entire organization. She will join EQT in September and reports to CEO Christian Sinding.

Sophie will work with the teams and portfolio companies across the business lines within Private Capital. She has had sustainability-focused roles since 2007, and prior to that in a range of environmental, human rights and political roles. She most recently sat on the JLL UK Board as Head of Sustainability. Sophie will partner with the investment advisory teams and work throughout the lifecycle of an investment - from due diligence to engaging in the value creation work within the portfolio companies. Sophie joined EQT in June and reports to Per Franzén, Head of Private Capital.

Christian Sinding, CEO said, "I am happy to welcome both Bahare and Sophie to EQT. We have come a long way on our journey but now we are sharpening both our sustainability approach and skills, this is one of the key components in which EQT creates value for investors and for society. EQT has always had a purpose-driven approach to investments, but we aim to play a far more active role in driving impactful transformation within both businesses and industries at large. It is quite simple, a fully integrated mindset on sustainability will lead to stronger and more resilient performance."

