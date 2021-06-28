Remote medical monitoring joint diseases

Chronolife, MedTech and service operator for the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases, and the Chugai Pharma France laboratory announce a collaboration to develop a smart textile that will assess the long-term joint health of patients.

Initiated as part of the second season of the Digital Pharma Lab programme, the partnership between Chronolife and the Chugai Pharma France laboratory aims to develop a smart textile for "real-life" monitoring of the impact of chronic pathologies on patients' articular health.

The purpose of this device is to enable remote assistance and diagnosis in order to promote the "continuum of care" between the hospital, the ambulatory and a patient's home. If successful, real-time processing of qualified alerts will enable rapid and appropriate therapeutic decisions to be made in the event of significant variations in the state of patients' joint health, with the aim to significantly improve their quality of life.

"We are very proud to support Chugai Pharma France in this ambitious project. It is a recognition of Chronolife's expertise in the design and development of innovative connected medical devices, applicable to specific use cases. This project is a continuation of our Keesense solution, a multiparametric connected t-shirt, certified CE Class Ila, that provides remote monitoring for patients with chronic cardiac, respiratory pathologies or Covid patients.", says Laurent Vandebrouck, CEO of Chronolife.

"It is with great enthusiasm and humility that we start this innovative project with Chronolife. With enthusiasm as we hope to be able to provide an innovative and concrete solution aiming at improving the follow-up and joint health of patients. With humility because this is an exploratory and experimental initiative and we cannot at this stage predict the results. Transforming an innovative idea into a concrete solution will be an exciting journey and perfectly reflects the pioneering spirit that drives us at Chugai Pharma France." says Nicolas Henriot, President of Chugai Pharma France.

About Chronolife

Chronolife designs and develops medical devices and customized digital connected health solutions to optimize diagnosis, monitoring and prediction of chronic pathologies. Chronolife directly supplies medical and ambulatory healthcare institutions, and partners with experts in the digitalization of the healthcare pathway, in France and internationally. Founded in 2015 and based in Paris (France), with a presence in San Diego (USA), Chronolife was co-founded by iBionext, a unique ecosystem and investment fund dedicated to the creation, development and financing of innovative start-ups in the field of health technologies, and majority shareholder of Chronolife since its creation.

For more information: https://www.chronolife.net/

About Chugai

Founded in 1925 in Tokyo, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd is one of Japan's leading biotechnology drug development and production laboratories.

Mission and Innovation

Chugai's slogan is Innovation all for the patients".

Its mission is to develop innovative drugs in areas where the medical needs of patients and the scientific community are still insufficiently covered.

Since its creation, Chugai's image has been strongly linked to innovation. With a significant percentage of its annual turnover invested in research and development, Chugai possesses a rich portfolio of high value-added molecules.

For more information: https://www.chugai.fr/

