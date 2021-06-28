Broadening of Intellectual Property Portfolio for These Two NCES Clearly Defines Development Pathway for the Next Generation of Psychedelic Medicines to Treat Addiction

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (Awakn), a biotechnology company with clinical operations developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to better treat Addiction, today announced the filing of patent applications in the U.S. for two next-generation novel MDMA-derived new chemical entities, AWKN001 and AWKN002, further strengthening Awakn's intellectual property portfolio and pipeline for the treatment of a broad range of Addictions including, but not limited to alcohol, opioid and behavioural [such as gambling].

The development candidates, AWKN001 and AWKN002, demonstrate a significant expansion and step forward in Awakn's drug discovery R&D activities with a focus on Addiction. Awakn's innovative pipeline, together with the recently announced appointment of Prof. David Nutt as CRO and Evotec as research partner, places Awakn as a global leader in the psychedelic-biotechnology industry.

Professor David Nutt, Awakn's Chief Research Officer, commented, "The candidates we are developing will bring together the best therapeutic characteristics of MDMA, with more rapid onset of activity, and a shorter half-life, in a research space that is undiscovered. These improved candidates will enable us to treat more patients at a reduced cost and with the potential to increase both efficacy and the range of disorders we can treat. This, together with our teams of partner organizations and in-house drug discovery and development experts will enable us to make rapid progress towards treating addiction, a condition with huge unmet medical needs."

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's CEO commented, "Our ambition is to fully integrate effective psychedelic-based treatment into mainstream healthcare to better treat addiction. We are fortunate to have many of the world's leading researchers, drug discovery experts and preclinical data that all support our vision at Awakn - to provide those with addiction, next-generation psychedelic medicine as a treatment option. Our clinical team has unparalleled experience in treating addiction, and now with the development of a world class psychedelic-drug discovery pipeline, it has strategically placed Awakn as a global leader in this space."

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company with clinical operations; researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to better treat Addiction. Awakn's team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat Addiction. Awakn will also deliver evidence backed psychedelic therapies for Addiction in clinics in the UK and Europe and through licencing partnerships globally.

