Global Risk Solutions Group, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has completed its integration of two previously announced acquisitions into GRS' Complex Claims Solutions Business Unit.

The acquired firms William Kramer Associates and R Winkler Co. LLC bring teams with significant experience and specialist expertise to Global Risk Solutions Group, Inc. Terms were not disclosed.

The specialized complex claims division maintains a worldwide network of offices and personnel and operates under the direction of Mike Reeves, Executive Director of Major and Complex Claims, based in London. The business unit delivers a broad range of survey, claims, incident response, risk management, and consulting services to global clients.

William Kramer Associates (WKA) was founded in 1997 to provide high-quality loss adjustment services in lines including property, casualty, fidelity and surety, for clients with large and complex losses. Following its acquisition in 2020, WKA's founder and president, William Kramer, became CEO of GRS' Complex Claims Solutions USA.

R Winkler Co. LLC specializes in energy loss adjusting and consulting services for insurance markets in the oil gas and energy sectors. The firm serves international clients with claims in all segments of the energy industry, including operators' extra expense, control of well, physical damage, pollution, business interruption and general liability. GRS acquired the firm in late 2020. Rodney Winkler is Director, GRS Complex Claims Solutions USA, reporting to Kramer.

Arthur "Kip" Radigan, CEO of Global Risk Solutions Group, Inc., said: "Acquiring these impressive firms and their teams, led by Bill Kramer and Rodney Winkler, has been an incredible win for Global Risk Solutions and its clients. With the extensive capabilities they bring, our Complex Claims team is one of the strongest in the industry, with deep expertise and vast experience in responding to large and complex claims."

About Global Risk Solutions Group, Inc.

Global Risk Solutions Group, Inc., enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005082/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kip Radigan

Group CEO

Global Risk Solutions Group, Inc.

941.907.4773

kradigan@globalrisksolutions.com