Alkame Holdings, Inc. Launches Redesigned New Corporate Website

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM),a diversified holding company, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.alkameholdingsinc.com . The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to our information for our shareholders.

The new comprehensive website brings together the Alkame family of companies and our associated brands into one site. The revamped website illustrates our position as a highly effective manufacturing, branding and distributor of high demand consumer products.

'We are truly excited to debut our new company website to our clients, investors and visitors who are looking to access our corporate information and to learn about our company and Alkame's products and services,' said Robert Eakle, Alkame Holdings, Inc. CEO.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated and diversified publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. Alkame Holdings, Inc., (ALKM:OTCPINK) operates and intends to further obtain a diversified portfolio of subsidiary companies, focusing on a variety of assets, products, and ancillary offerings in consumer product related industries. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

