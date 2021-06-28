Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's edition of The AI Eye Podcast featuring GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance.

GBT Technologies Inc.'s (OTC Pink: GTCH) recently-announced Letter of Intent (LOI) with GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) plays to the strengths of both companies and validates GBT's business model, according to CTO, Danny Rittman. In a recent interview with Investorideas.com, Rittman and GTC CEO, Patrick Bertagna discussed the LOI, which according to the press release, aims "to develop a framework of cooperation between the companies to evaluate the viability and market size of the Company's Intellectual Property and product line for worldwide exclusive licensing rights to manufacture, sell and distribute their products."

"We (GBT) have a great ability, in house, of development from an IP to a prototype," Rittman said. "And that's why we're constantly filing patents. We see that GTX has an extraordinary proven record and experience of bringing these types of technologies to market."

"We think it really outlines an excellent opportunity for a partnership," Bertagna said. "It's extremely complimentary in terms of our skill sets: GBT has phenomenal R&D capabilities, great engineering capabilities, and at GTX we've got good manufacturing capabilities, sales, global distribution, and sales support. It gives GTX the ability to really focus on the sales, distribution, and manufacturing - those are skill sets we have been utilizing for years - and it gives GBT the opportunity to focus on the ideation and the early stages of the development aspects of bringing a product to the commercial market."

Bertagna explained how the COVID-19 pandemic had emphasized and accelerated certain trends in the market, in particular, ones that GTX and GBT are well-positioned to seize upon.

"Our focus, post-pandemic, is to bring to the marketplace solutions that really took grip over the past 18 months," Bertagna said. "Telemedicine, for example, was used, but since the pandemic it has become necessary and vital, just because people couldn't physically see each other. Wearable technology, which is really at the heart of what GTX does, I think is going to see explosive growth over the next five years. Post-pandemic, people are going to want to wear devices that tell them how they're doing, how they're feeling, and will give them the ability to do track-and-trace, monitoring, to see if they've been exposed to other pathogens or ailments."

"We've already outlined and identified three products in the GBT portfolio that would be extremely complimentary to our product offerings and would be very much welcome with our customer base," Bertagna said. "The first one is going to be a low cost, very small tracking technology. Use cases are going to be for pets, children in schools, perhaps for workers on an oil rig or in mines."

"The next product, which we expect in the latter part of the fourth quarter, is going to be a biometrics product." Bertagna explained the increased demand, again accelerated by the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, for portable health-monitoring devices.

"People are going to want small wearable devices that can give them a lot of information about their health," he said. "We're focusing specifically on four biometric readings, two of which can give a very early indication if you have Covid, the others are blood pressure and heart rate."

"The key to all this is artificial intelligence," Rittman said. "I believe that implementing this type of core technology…can be a complete game changer when it comes to enabling or empowering health-related devices such as wearables."

