

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Indirect auto finance company Exeter Finance LLC announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Warburg Pincus from funds managed by Blackstone (BX). Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.



Exeter is a rapidly growing tech-enabled indirect auto lender, with a managed loan portfolio of more than $7 billion



The investment will help accelerate the growth and development of innovative, tech-enabled auto financing solutions.



Warburg Pincus is a long-time, active investor in the auto industry across a variety of verticals including auto lenders, rental car providers, e-commerce distribution, and software platforms.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Jason Grubb will remain as CEO and a meaningful investor in the company, alongside the current Exeter management team.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

