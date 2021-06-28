Underwater gravity energy storage has been proposed as an ideal solution for weekly energy storage, by an international group of scientists. The novel technology is considered an alternative to pumped-hydro storage for coasts and islands without mountains that are located close to deep waters, and may also be interesting for PV if used to store green hydrogen.An international research team has developed a novel concept of gravitational energy storage based on buoyancy, that can be used in locations with deep sea floors and applied to both the storage of offshore wind power and compressed hydrogen. ...

