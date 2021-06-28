U.S. thin-film manufacturer First Solar and Bill Gates-owned Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) are among the investors in the new company, which is called CubicPV and is expected to develop multi-junction perovskite solar cells with efficiencies of around 30%.U.S.-based wafer maker 1366 Technologies and U.S.-based solar technology company Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT) have merged their respective business into a new company called CubicPV. The two companies said in a joint statement that the move is aimed at combining the best of their technologies, to achieve multi-junction solar cells ...

