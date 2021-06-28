

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced Monday the appointment of Kate Cronin as Chief Brand Officer, effective July 12. She will serve on Moderna's Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer Stphane Bancel.



Cronin joins Moderna from Ogilvy Health, part of WPP plc. (WPP.L), where she served as Global CEO. she led Ogilvy Health's core capabilities including public relations and influence, brand strategy, advertising, medical education, market access, and patient and consumer engagement.



Prior to her role as CEO, Cronin held leadership roles within Ogilvy including Global Managing Director, Managing Director of Ogilvy Public Relations' New York office, and most recently Co-President of Ogilvy Health in the United States.



Before her 17-year tenure at Ogilvy, Cronin was a Partner at Porter Novelli.



Cronin co-founded Ogilvy's Women's Leadership Professional Network.



Stphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, said, 'Kate has an impressive track record of strategic planning and execution while using creativity and a digital-first mindset to create integrated, best-in-class campaigns for global commercial biopharmaceutical companies.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

