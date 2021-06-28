Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked solutions, announces that the following items were voted and approved at the annual general meeting of the shareholders ("AGM") held on June 23, 2021.

The shareholders elected Jacques Côté, David Robinson, Alejandro Rodriguez, Allan Rosenhek and Marcel Vienneau to the board of directors; approved the Company's performance-based stock option plan (the "Option Plan"); and reappointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, chartered accountants, as auditors of the Company.

Allan Rosenhek has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors and Jacques Côté was named Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Highlights of the Grant of Performance-based Options :

The Company further announces that on June 23, 2021 its Board granted an aggregate total of 2,675,583 stock options under its Stock Option Plan to the five (5) members of the board of directors.

The options granted to the directors shall expire 3 years from the date of the grant, have an exercise price of $0.05 and shall vest immediately upon the market price of the common shares of the Company attaining $0.055 at any time prior to June 23, 2022 failing which said options shall expire immediately.

Shareholders are invited to familiarize themselves with the details of the Options Plan available on SEDAR.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

