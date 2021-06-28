

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced Tuesday that it has resubmitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its investigational gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, for adults with severe hemophilia A.



In May 2021, the EMA granted the Company's request for accelerated assessment. Accelerated assessment potentially reduces the time frame for the EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) to review a MAA for an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP). A CHMP opinion is anticipated in the first half of 2022.



The submission includes safety and efficacy data from the 134 subjects enrolled in the Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study, all of whom have been followed for at least one year after treatment with valoctocogene roxaparvovec, as well as four and three years of follow-up from the 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg dose cohorts, respectively, in the ongoing Phase 1/2 dose escalation study.



Evaluating a MAA under the EMA centralized procedure can take up to 210 days, not counting clock stops when applicants are requested to provide additional information. On request, the CHMP and CAT can reduce the time frame to 150 days.



In the U.S, BioMarin is targeting a Biologics License Application (BLA) resubmission in the second quarter of 2022, assuming favorable study results, followed by an expected six-month review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



The FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to valoctocogene roxaparvovec in March 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de