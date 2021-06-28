eClinical Solutions Market Size to Reach USD 12.76 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eClinical Solutions Market is Segmented by Type by Product (CDMS, EDC, CTMS, RTMS, Clinical Data Integration Platform, eCOA, Safety Solutions, eTMF, RIMS, and Others), Clinical Trial (Phase I, PhaseII, Phase III, Phase IV), Delivery Mode (Web-hosted, Licensed Enterprise, and Cloud-based), Geography (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World) Industry Forecast to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Hospitals & Treatment Centers Category.

Globally, the eClinical Solutions Market is growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2026, with a base value of USD 6.27 Billion in 2020 to USD 12.76 Billion in 2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the eClinical solution market are:

Increasing R&D activities by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies.

Rising number of chronic diseases, soaring expenditure on the development of clinical trials.

Increased adoption of smart devices for healthcare service management.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF eCLINICAL SOLUTION MARKET

The expanding trend of outsourcing clinical trials to contract research organizations (CROs), as well as the increasing number of CROs and life sciences companies, are expected to propel the eClinical solution market forward. Furthermore, the growing number of research programs in Asian countries are expected to boost the eClinical solutions market growth.

One of the key growth drivers for the market is a surge in demand for software solutions for clinical trials from pharma and biopharma organizations. Apart from that, rising government funding to support clinical trials and a growing end-user base for eClinical solutions are expected to enhance the market throughout the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of eClinical solutions by Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the eClinical solutions market size. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses use software solutions largely during clinical trials to obtain regulatory approval for newly discovered medications. The use of eClinical solutions improves the efficiency of clinical trials and reduces the overall cost and time associated with drug development. As a result of these advantages, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses have increased their use of software technology for drug development.

eCLINICAL SOLUTION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the product, the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) is expected to be the rapidly growing segment in the forecast period 2020-2026.

eCOA aids in the preservation of overall quality and is becoming more widely used in the measurement of patient-, clinician-, and observer reported outcomes. The use of eCOA platforms to record data improves the quality of data captured, streamlines data-collecting operations, and allows for better data analysis.

Based on delivery mode, Web-hosted solutions have been dominating the eClinical solutions market share in 2019.

Since web-hosted goods are highly configurable, providers can tailor information displays for different user groups. These products also have a higher level of compatibility. Throughout the projected period, the category is expected to hold its position.

Based on end-users, Contract research organizations are expected to hold the largest eClinical solutions market share.

Based on region, North America was the leading revenue contributor in 2019. The growing target population, together with the increased prevalence of lifestyle-related ailments including diabetes and heart disease, is expected to propel the regional market for eClinical solutions forward. Furthermore, the presence of major competitors and the availability of advanced infrastructure are expected to boost the regional market's growth.

eCLINICAL SOLUTION MARKET SEGMENTS

Based on Product

Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) and Electronic Data Capture (EDC)

and Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Clinical Analytics Platform

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTMS)

Clinical Data Integration Platform

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

Safety Solutions

Electronic Trial Master Files (eTMF)

Regulatory Information Management Solutions (RIMS)

Others (Institutional Review Board Systems, Coding Systems, and Core Lab Integration Solutions).

Based on Clinical Trial

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV.

Based on Delivery Mode

Web-Hosted

Licensed Enterprise

Cloud-Based.

Key Companies:

Crf Health,

Oracle Corporation,

Medidata Solutions, Inc,

Bioclinica, Inc,

Parexel International Corporation,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc,

Merge Healthcare Incorporated,

Omnicomm Systems Inc,

ERT CLINICAL,

Maxisit Inc.

