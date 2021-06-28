Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 
NORNICKEL AND KRASNOYARSK GOVERNMENT SIGN AGREEMENT ON COOPERATION IN INVESTMENT PROJECTS

DJ NORNICKEL AND KRASNOYARSK GOVERNMENT SIGN AGREEMENT ON COOPERATION IN INVESTMENT PROJECTS 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL AND KRASNOYARSK GOVERNMENT SIGN AGREEMENT ON COOPERATION IN INVESTMENT PROJECTS 
28-Jun-2021 / 15:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORNICKEL AND KRASNOYARSK GOVERNMENT SIGN AGREEMENT ON COOPERATION IN INVESTMENT PROJECTS 
Moscow, June 28, 2021 - MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and one of 
the largest producers of platinum and copper, and the Government of the Krasnoyarsk Territory signed today an agreement 
on cooperation in the implementation of investment projects in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The document was signed on 
June 28 in the representative office of the Krasnoyarsk Territory in Moscow by Vladimir Potanin, Nornickel President, 
and Alexander Uss, Governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. 
The agreement is intended to support businesses that run investment projects in the region. One of such projects is 
Nornickel's "Construction of new mining facilities and upgrade of Zapolyarny Mine (South Cluster)", which provides for 
an increase in ore production up to 9 mt by 2027 through the expansion of the open pit and underground mining 
operations. The total volume of production as a result will increase sevenfold. The project will open up to 2,000 
additional jobs in the Norilsk Industrial District and is included in the "Yenisei Siberia" integrated investment 
programme approved by the Russian government in 2019. 
The pursuit of Nornickel's investment projects will contribute to a larger tax base of the Krasnoyarsk Territory's 
consolidated budget, improve the environmental situation, develop the industrial potential of the Krasnoyarsk 
Territory, increase labour productivity and boost the regional economy. To this end, the Krasnoyarsk Territory 
Government is implementing a set of measures to stimulate investment activity in the region, primarily support measures 
in the area of tax incentives and improvement of local legislation. 
Nornickel plans to carry out social and infrastructure projects in the Krasnoyarsk Territory that will contribute to 
region's development. The priority areas are community, culture, education and science, higher operational efficiency, 
and innovation. The Company is ready to invest at least RUB 7.13 bn in these projects until 2028. 
Vladimir Potanin, Nornickel President, commented: "Achieving large-scale tasks in such a vast and strategically 
important region for Russia as the Krasnoyarsk Territory is impossible without cooperation between the state and large 
private businesses. This agreement is the next step in the development of private-public partnership. And we are glad 
that the regional authorities are taking this step towards responsible investors. All our projects in the Krasnoyarsk 
Territory are aimed at long-term growth and sustainable development of the region. We see the support of the regional 
authorities in creating a favourable climate for investors and are ready to invest in large-scale projects in the 
interests of the entire territory". 
Alexander Uss, Krasnoyarsk Territory Governor, commented: "Obviously the region and the company are interested in a 
constructive dialogue and meaningful cooperation. This project is named South Cluster and is intended to solve 
strategic tasks set by Russia's President in relation to the development of the Northern Sea Route and the expansion of 
the cargo traffic along the route up to 80 mt. 
The signed agreement reinforces previous intentions. The company confirms its interest to execute investment projects 
in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. In its turn the regional government will cultivate favourable investment climate, develop 
proposals on state support of industrial activity and improve legislation in this domain". 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:   Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00  Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru   Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 114053 
EQS News ID:  1212786 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212786&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 08:32 ET (12:32 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
