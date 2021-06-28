Sdiptech AB: Sdiptech's divestment of Aufzüge Friedl completed

Press release

28 June 2021, 15:00

Sdiptech's divestment of Aufzüge Friedl completed

On 14 May 2021, Sdiptech AB (publ) announced that the company had entered into an agreement to divest its elevator operations in Austria, consisting of Aufzüge Friedl GmbH and ST Lift GmbH (together Aufzüge Friedl) to founder and minority owner Jürgen Friedl. The divestment is now completed. In accordance with what has previously been communicated, the purchase price for Sdiptech's shareholding of 51 percent amounts to EUR 6 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

Sdiptech's Austrian elevator business Aufzüge Friedl specialises in the renovation, modernisation and service of elevators in Vienna. The business units are part of Sdiptech's business area Property Technical Services and currently have annual sales of approximately EUR 8 million and an operating profit (EBIT) of approximately EUR 1 million, of which Sdiptech's share is 51 percent. The sale took place at an EV/EBIT multiple of approximately 12.

