NHS Industries Ltd.: NHS Industries Closes Non Brokered Private Placement and Appoints Krystal Pineo as Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / NHS INDUSTRIES Ltd ("NHS" or the "Company") (CSE:NHS)(OTC PINK:NNHHF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing for gross proceeds of $3,252,375 through the issuance of 16,261,875 units at a price of $0.20 per Unit (a "Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of two years, subject to accelerated expiry, at a price of $0.30 per share in the first year and $0.45 per share in the second year.

In the event that the Company's common shares trade at a closing price at or greater than $0.60 per share for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

Under the private placement the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $151,543 and issued an aggregate of 757,715 finder's warrants, each exercisable for one common share for two years at a price of $0.30 per share in the first year and $0.45 per share in the second year and subject to accelerated expiry as noted above.

The securities issued under the private placement are subject to a four month hold period which expires October 29, 2021. The Company intends to use the proceeds towards growing its portfolio of assets, marketing and distribution of the Company's products and general working capital.

Furthermore, the company is pleased to announce it has appointed to its Board of Directors Ms. Krystal Pineo and has accepted the resignation of Mr. Ming Gee Chiang.

Krystal Pineo is the founder of KP Capital, a family office and corporate advisory firm. Krystal was the co-founder and former director of The Yield Growth Corp (now Better Plant Sciences Inc), a CSE listed company offering a collection of high-efficacy, plant-based products for optimum health and wellness. Krystal is also the acting COO at Absolem Health Corp., a company focused on creating natural solutions for human health optimization through functional and medicinal products.

"We are extremely pleased with the level of interest in our financing offering, and also welcome Ms. Pineo, whose capital markets, health foods and consumer products experience is a tremendous addition to the Board of NHS Industries,"stated Robert Nygren, President and CEO of NHS.

NHS is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned Be Good plant-based foods line up of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

