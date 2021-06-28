International Millennium Mining Corp. Announces Name Change and Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSXV:IMI) (the "Company" or "IMMC") is pleased to announce that it is in the process of changing the Company's name to "Millennium Silver Corp." Concurrent with the proposed name change the Company has reserved "MSC" as the new trading symbol for its common shares with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The proposed name change and trading symbol change are subject to final approval of the TSX-V.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to their broker or agent.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces the granting of an additional 7,840,000 stock options, with an exercise price of $0.05 cents per share, for the purchase of up to 7,840,000 shares of the Company, expiring June 1, 2026. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers and employees of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSXV:IMI) is focused on the exploration and development of its Silver Peak silver-gold project in southwest Nevada. The Company's common shares trade on the Exchange under the symbol: IMI.

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), the Company's website (www.immc.ca) or by contacting Mr. John Versfelt, President & CEO of the Company at 604-527-8135.

