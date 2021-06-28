BOIRON: PROJECTED TIMETABLE OF THE NEXT PUBLICATIONS AND EVENTS 2022

The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2022 is the following one:

Publications Date of publication (after market closing) Information meetings Annual sales of 2021

Quiet period from Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 20, 2022 Annual results of 2021

Quiet period from Monday, February 7, 2022 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Thursday, March 10, 2022 1st quarter sales of 2022

Quiet period from Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Thursday, April 21, 2022 2022 Shareholders' Meeting Thursday, May 19, 2022 Half-year sales of 2022

Quiet period from Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Thursday, July 21, 2022 Half-year results of 2022

Quiet period from Monday, August 8, 2022 Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Thursday, September 8, 2022 3rd quarter sales of 2022

Quiet period from Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Thursday, October 20, 2022

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update: July 20, 2021: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2021.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

