Montag, 28.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
WKN: 873532 ISIN: FR0000061129 Ticker-Symbol: BON 
Frankfurt
28.06.21
08:10 Uhr
38,650 Euro
-0,350
-0,90 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
28.06.2021 | 15:12
82 Leser
BOIRON: PROJECTED TIMETABLE OF THE NEXT PUBLICATIONS AND EVENTS 2022

The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2022 is the following one:

PublicationsDate of publication (after market closing)Information meetings
Annual sales of 2021
Quiet period from Wednesday, January 5, 2022		Thursday, January 20, 2022
Annual results of 2021
Quiet period from Monday, February 7, 2022		Wednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022
1st quarter sales of 2022
Quiet period from Wednesday, April 6, 2022		Thursday, April 21, 2022
2022 Shareholders' MeetingThursday, May 19, 2022
Half-year sales of 2022
Quiet period from Wednesday, July 6, 2022		Thursday, July 21, 2022
Half-year results of 2022
Quiet period from Monday, August 8, 2022		Wednesday, September 7, 2022Thursday, September 8, 2022
3rd quarter sales of 2022
Quiet period from Wednesday, October 5, 2022		Thursday, October 20, 2022

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update: July 20, 2021: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2021.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

© 2021 Actusnews Wire
