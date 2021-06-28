

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) announced Monday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Ventas will acquire New Senior in an all-stock transaction, valued at approximately $2.3 billion, including $1.5 billion of New Senior debt.



New Senior has a high-quality, geographically diversified portfolio of 103 private pay senior living communities, including 102 independent living communities, totaling 12,404 units and located across 36 states in the United States.



Under the terms of the agreement, New Senior shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of New Senior common stock. Based on the closing price of Ventas common stock on June 25, 2021, this represents approximately $9.10 per New Senior share, a 10% premium on New Senior's total enterprise value.



The transaction valuation is expected to represent approximately a 6% capitalization rate on expected New Senior 2022 Net Operating Income (NOI) and is expected to be approximately $0.09 to $0.11 accretive to Ventas's normalized funds from operations per share on a full year basis.



The Board of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the common shareholders of New Senior.



