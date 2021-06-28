Digital Transformation Expert Prasamit Kalita joins Zinnov in the firm's Digital Practice

Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm, announced the joining of Prasamit Kalita as a Principal, in the firm's Digital Practice, to leverage his expertise to drive operational effectiveness and operating-model implementation for large enterprise clients to drive value outcomes

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm, announced that Prasamit Kalita, an expert in Digital Transformation, with more than 15 years of experience in the Banking & Financial Services and Insurance sector, has joined the firm's Digital Practice as an Emerging Tech leader. Prasamit is based out of New York and will be advising clients on their modern tech strategy, with a special focus on BFSI companies.

Adoption of emerging technologies such as Cloud, Quantum Computing, 5G, Cybersecurity, NLP, Blockchain, Big Data, etc., across nearly every vertical has increased in recent years as companies begin to understand the strategic business value of this emerging technology stack. To unsheathe true value, enterprises are channelizing investments to fully leverage Cloud, investing in 5G, as well as modern technologies such as Quantum Computing and Qubits. The decision on how much to invest, how to prioritize investments, leveraging technology and building relevant capabilities to create a defensible moat, are still aspects that enterprises are grappling with.

"As enterprises strengthen their positioning and ride the wave of disruptions, they are increasingly leveraging modern technologies such as Cloud, AI, IoT, Big Data, Security, etc., to truly become autonomous. This has further been catalyzed by COVID shining a spotlight on the criticality of future-proofing businesses to withstand external shocks to become truly antifragile. Prasamit's experience in the emerging tech space will be a critical asset as we empower our enterprise customers in their own technology evolution. We're thrilled to have him on the team." - Praveen Bhadada, Managing Partner, Zinnov

"We are excited to have Prasamit join our expanding Digital Practice in the US. His exemplary track record in orchestrating Digital Transformation initiatives across Operations, Business Effectiveness, Intelligence, Corporate Risk Management, Legal, Compliance, and Governance disciplines, coupled with his expertise in partnering with business leaders, defining corporate strategy, building intelligence networks, and standardizing risk appetite strategy, will be key assets in helping our enterprise customers achieve their long-term scaling goals." - Sean Bouani, Partner, Zinnov

Prasamit's expansive experience spans across verticals - at global financial giant, Deutsche Bank; financial technology and media conglomerate, Thomson Reuters; global consulting firm, EY; and his latest stint as a sociopreneur at TPI. He has worked with CXOs and digital transformation leaders to implement various applications in his stint at Deutsche Bank and Thomson Reuters. Prasamit has collaborated and led both technical and business teams to design end-to-end digital solutions, delivering high value ROI to all stakeholders involved.

"I'm delighted to be joining Zinnov, given their rich insights, knowledge, and experience in the Emerging Tech space. Zinnov's remarkable reputation for being a customer-centric consulting firm that prides itself on delivering deep insights focused on business and technology ROI for its clients, was one of the biggest draws for me to join the company. I hope to continue that tradition as I work closely with Fortune 500 and enterprise customers to accelerate and optimize their portfolios in the emerging tech space to deliver long-term value in the United States." - Prasamit Kalita, Principal, Zinnov

For an interview with Prasamit Kalita, please drop a note to media@zinnov.com.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting firm, with a presence across 4 continents. Zinnov has successfully delivered high value business transformation to 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises enabling them to accelerate their Digital Transformation outcomes by leveraging technologies such as Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA), AI/ML, Cloud, IoT, etc.

Media Contact

Nitika Goel

Chief Marketing Officer

Zinnov

media@zinnov.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694742/Zinnov_Logo.jpg

