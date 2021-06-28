Anzeige
Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Concept Smartphone
28.06.2021
Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Concept Smartphone

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Concept Smartphone 
28-Jun-2021 
Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Concept Smartphone 
 
SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 June 2021 - Infinix today announced its first concept smartphone that pushes the 
boundaries of innovative technologies and creative aesthetics to drive the future of smartphone designs forward. The 
Infinix Concept Phone 2021 combines the first dual color-changing back cover and 160W fast charging technology, 
enhanced with 50W wireless charging, security protection mechanisms and new temperature control capabilities. Infinix 
is developing the next generation of accessible device features that consumers want, setting the tone for a new wave of 
commercially available smartphones. 
 
 
"While many emerging features in the market today are expensive and unobtainable for the everyday consumer, Infinix is 
committed to offering consumers innovation at an attainable price," shares Jessy Zhang, Senior R&D Manager of Infinix 
Mobility. "Creating valuable technology is the driving force behind the Concept Phone 2021. With Infinix being one of 
the most popular smart device providers among young people in emerging markets, our smartphones redefine productivity 
and efficiency and are a gateway to the future of digital life." Infinix will continue to develop and refine the 
technology showcased in the Concept Phone, so it can be implemented in future Infinix devices. 
 
 
Groundbreaking Innovations 
The stunning Infinix Concept Phone 2021 combines electrochromic and electroluminescent technology to create the 
industry's first dual color-changing back cover, using light as the medium and electric field as the process. When 
there is an incoming call, the back of the smartphone changes between silver gray and light blue. When charging, it 
will change color and flash in the middle of the device. 
 
The concept phone uses ultra-thin, energy-saving and transparent solid electrochromic film (SECF) combined with an 
electroluminescence (EL) film. Infinix's EL light emitting film opens the door for future developments with color 
changing smartphones that have never been seen before. 
 
Seriously Fast Charging Speeds 
To achieve 160W fast charging and 50W of wireless charging, Infinix integrates its Ultra Flash Charge (UFC) technology, 
Innovative Super Charge Pump, 60 security protection mechanisms and an 8C battery cell that enable the smartphone's 
4000mAh battery to be fully and safely charged in 10 minutes. 
 
The Innovative Super Charge Pump is integrated with four high conversion charging chips that support high power 
conversion. This enables the smartphone to reach 98.6% charging conversion efficiency while avoiding overloading and 
overheating caused by large currents. Using 20 temperature sensors and intelligent control algorithms, The Infinix 
Concept Phone 2021 cleverly monitors the temperature while charging and adjusts the charging power to keep the 
smartphone under 40 °C/104°F. Infinix also collaborated with the world's leading battery manufacturers to develop a new 
8C battery cell that reduces more than 18% of internal resistance in comparison with a 6C battery and produces less 
heat. 
 
Additionally, the added security protection is triggered during abnormal scenarios - such as high temperature, 
increased voltage, electromagnetic interference and more - to ensure the safety of the smartphone's system. 
 
The Screen of Screens 
The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 improves the 6.67" AM-OLED display with the addition of an 88° limit radian that forms a 
perfect surface using 3D glass. Users are able to capture eye catching photographs with the phones' intuitive 
AI-powered triple lens module comprising 64MP main lens, 120° ultra-wide angle lens and a telephoto lens that can 
achieve up to 60x digital zoom. The smartphone is also equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera for visually appealing 
selfies. 
 
Other key features of the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 include: 
 ? A 64-bit octa-core processor with two performance core ARM Cortex-A76 and six power-efficient core Cortex-A55 CPUs 
  clocked at 2.05GHz and 2GHz respectively. One of the fastest GPUs, the ARM Mali-G76 MP4(-900 MHz). Memory storage 
  of 128 GB and 8GB RAM. 
 ? Android 11: The Android 11 software integrated into the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 incorporates a new power 
  button menu, communication features and a notification history to further streamline the smartphone experience. 
 
For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ 
 
Stay tuned to social media & website updates for more information on the Infinix concept phone. 
 
Media Contacts: 
Skye Chen (Head of Global PR) 
skye.chen@infinixmobility.com 
 
Racepoint Global 
Infinix@racepointglobal.com 
 
About Infinix: 
Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile 
devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on 
developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and 
performance. Infinix devices are trendy, energetic, attainable & progressive with the end-user at the forefront of 
every step forward. 
 
With "THE FUTURE IS NOW" as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today's youth to stand out from the crowd and 
show the world who they are & what they stand for. 
 
The company's portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, 
the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% 
during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating premium designed flagship-level devices offering striking 
designs and strong value propositions. 
 
For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ 
Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021

© 2021 Dow Jones News
