The "Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European robotic lawn mower market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

The increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers in Europe can be attributed to the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for performing day-to-day activities with higher efficiency. Furthermore, the escalating penetration of smartphones and wireless devices coupled with the rapid development of software applications for controlling robotic lawn mowers has propelled the market growth in Europe. In addition to this, rising living standards supported by the high disposable income levels of the European consumers have fueled the utilization of premium and advanced domestic robots for several household chores.

Furthermore, a large population in Europe owns independent residential spaces that generally include private lawns and gardens, thereby bolstering the demand for robotic lawn mowers. Apart from this, the surging demand for automation in the commercial sector, along with the rising awareness towards several advantages of robotic lawn mowers, such as noise-free operations, time management, and energy conservation, has further augmented the market growth in the region.

Based on several technological innovations, various market players are launching robotic lawn mowers integrated with ledge sensors for offering advanced features, such as threshold climb, smart navigation, barrier recognition, improved laser vision, self-emptying, and lawn memory, among several others. Apart from this, the market is also catalyzed by other impactful factors, such as hectic consumer lifestyles, growing geriatric population, increasing labor costs, and rising adoption of smart home concepts resulting in the rising adoption of automated products.

Additionally, sustainable developments in the European construction industry have led to the rise in the construction of smart housing projects that are expected to fuel the demand for landscaping services, thereby propelling the utilization of robotic lawn mowers in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Europe robotic lawn mower market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Europe robotic lawn mower market?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the country?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the lawn size?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the distribution channel?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Europe robotic lawn mower market?

What is the structure of the Europe robotic lawn mower market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Europe robotic lawn mower market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market

6 Market Breakup by Lawn Size

7 Market Breakup by End-User

8 Market Breakup by Technology

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10 Market Breakup by Country

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players Product Benchmarking

14.3 Key Players Brands Market Share

14.4 Profiles of Key Players

AL-KO Kober SE

Alfred Karcher SE Co. KG

E. ZICOM

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA

Yamabiko Europe

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

