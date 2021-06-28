Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
28.06.2021 | 17:05
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit

London, June 28, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today the following changes to the leadership of its global Firefighting Business Unit, regrouped under the Magirus brand.

Effective as of July 1, 2021, Thomas Hilse will assume responsibility for the Firefighting Business Unit and become CEO of Magirus. He succeeds Marc Diening, who has held a 5-year tenure at Magirus and is now stepping down to pursue other interests. Established in 1864 and headquartered in Ulm, Germany, Magirus forms part of the new On-Highway business which is expected to begin separate operations from CNH Industrial in early 2022.

Mr. Hilse has some 25 years of experience in the Truck, Bus & Commercial Vehicles industry with different brands across Europe, North America, Latin America and South-East Asia. He has been working within CNH Industrial since his appointment as IVECO Brand President in late 2019.

"I would like to congratulate Thomas on this new appointment and thank him for the work he has done with the IVECO brand. I am confident that with his management, Magirus and its people will continue to thrive and garner increasing global market share. I would also like to thank Marc Diening for his contributions at Magirus and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Gerrit Marx, designated Chief Executive Officer of the new On-Highway business.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Media contact:

Francesco Polsinelli

Corporate Communications Manager, Europe

CNH Industrial

Tel: +39 335 1776091

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20210628_PR_CNH_Industrial_Magirus_Leadership_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/16d138f5-afb2-4720-9484-c7e0dea065b5)

