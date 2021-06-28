Anzeige
WKN: A0Q4DC ISIN: CH0038863350 Ticker-Symbol: NESR 
Lang & Schwarz
28.06.21
19:08 Uhr
106,27 Euro
+0,24
+0,23 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
NESTLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
105,42107,1219:08
NESTLE
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NESTLE SA106,27+0,23 %
VALBIOTIS SA7,040+0,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.