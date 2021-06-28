Launch of www.pointdevue.tv, France's exciting new SVOD channel dedicated to Royal families and famous people

Regulatory News:

Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI), the OTT subscription video platform today announced the launch of its 100th channel with pointdevue.tv, an SVOD channel dedicated to royal families and famous people.

PointdeVueTV is co-published with Point de Vue magazine, France's leading Royal publication featuring royal families from all over the world. Established 75 years ago the magazine has become part of French culture, and has a portfolio of 65,000 subscribers and a weekly circulation of 172,000. Point de Vue has a passionate and loyal readership across generations, and is one of France's most popular magazine exports.

www.pointdevue.tv is the broadcast extension of the magazine's editorial universe, and offers viewers in-depth documentaries, dramas and other programmes to give insight to Royals from all over the world, their characters, relationships, marriages, their roles within their dynasties, their palaces and their legacies, bringing to life the private characters behind the public faces.

A playlist of premium documentaries and dramas will be selected and regularly updated by the editorial team's expert journalists from Alchimie's vast content library to explore the subjects dear to Point de Vue: royalty, personalities and exceptional destinies, but also history, art, culture, jewelry, fashion and haute couture.

Adélaïde de Clermont-Tonnerre, Editorial director of Point de vue magazine comments: "It is a real pleasure for the whole team to finally unveil www.pointdevue.tv to our passionate audience. With our new VOD platform, the editorial staff allows you, through high quality documentaries and dramas, to open the doors of the best kept palaces, to dive into the heart of royal weddings and the most beautiful love stories, to go and meet the kings, but also the artists, the creators and all those who invent the world of tomorrow. To escape, to dream, to cultivate oneself while being entertained, it is possible with www.pointdevue.tv... Thanks to Alchimie for this collaboration which offers to the editorial staff a magnificent space of expression to better satisfy our readers

Eric Van Eeckhout, VP Growth Innovation at Alchimie, adds: "With Point de vue, we have taken up the challenge of creating this unique channel in Europe. www.pointdevue.tv offers an exceptional portfolio selected with the recognized high standards of the magazine's editorial team, thus extending the dream that Point de vue has been offering for 75 years".

APPOINTMENT WITH KINGS ON POINT DE VUE TV

The www.pointdevue.tv platform is available by subscription without commitment at 4.99€/month.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is an OTT platform that distributes 95 thematic affinity channels by subscription. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 65,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises and Zed). Alchimie partners with talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Scènes de crime, Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Mach 1, Army Stories, Grand Air, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, etc.), which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 technology, marketing, digital and editorial experts and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie.com

About Point de Vue

Point de Vue is a widely circulated weekly magazine and a powerful brand in France and abroad. Along with Elle and Paris Match, it is the best-selling French-language magazine for export. Point de Vue also publishes a bimonthly magazine, Images du Monde, devoted to art, jewelry, weddings, and men's elegance, as well as a large number of special issues for special events, and a website with 500,000 visitors per month.

In 2020, the magazine celebrated its 75th anniversary. An opportunity to look back at its prestigious history, since the title was created in London by heroes of the Free France. General Corniglion-Molinier, the industrialist Lucien Rachet alias Lazare Rachline -, who hoped to win the heart of Martine Carol and who will create the LICRA, and Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the founder of Publicis who wanted to make it a French Life. The first edition came out on March 23, 1945. Raymond Aron, a young philosopher with a promising future, wrote the first 37 editorials.

Today, Point de Vue is associated with the history and current events of the royal and princely houses, with which it maintains a relationship of trust. Our weekly magazine also places great emphasis on reporting, and makes a point of producing a significant proportion of its photos. Concerned with the quality of the writing, Point de Vue wishes to share emotion and transmit information. Destinies, portraits, investigations, depth of field thanks to permanent historical reviews, openness to the world: the magazine strives to make the inaccessible accessible, to take the reader into a positive, inspiring world, where art, culture, heritage and history are embodied with modernity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005610/en/

Contacts:

Alchimie

Stéphane Taillefer

CFO

investors@alchimie.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98