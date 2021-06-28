Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.06.2021 | 18:34
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oleg Bourlakov obituary

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that we announce that Oleg Bourlakov passed away in Moscow on 21stJune 2021. His sister was with him in Moscow when he died.

Oleg Bourlakov

Oleg was a Russian entrepreneur and engineer, most publicly known for his innovative project, the sailing yacht, Black Pearl.

As a former officer in the Soviet army, and consistent with his family traditions, it was Oleg's wish to be buried in the military cemetery in St Petersbourg,

Rest in Peace.

Masha Ionochkina
Press Officer
Written enquiries may be addressed to platformasarl@gmail.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553006/Oleg_Bourlakov.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.