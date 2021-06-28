DJ ENERGISME puts its expertise at the service of social housing by supporting three of the sector's major players, Paris Habitat, 3F and Cristal Habitat, in their energy optimisation.

Designed to operate in complex environments, N'Gage facilitates access to data, automates analyses and provides "tailored" responses to managing multi-fluid energy performances. By rapidly correlating the data collected, Energisme helps all players to improve their energy and environmental performance and accelerate their energy transition. Boasting a well-established position in a number of sectors, such as energy, mass retail and hospitality, Energisme is stepping up its development in the social housing sector and has won three major contracts with three leading French social landlords: Paris Habitat (with the help of CRAM), 3F and Cristal Habitat. With more than 125,000 housing units for Paris Habitat and over 140,000 social housing units for 3F in Ile-de-France, together with 11,000 housing units in the Greater Chambéry area for Cristal Habitat, the three landlords are fully committed to a sustainable development approach and engaged in the fight against energy poverty. To improve the follow-up and monitoring of their energy consumption, these three landlords have chosen Energisme's N'Gage platform. For Paris Habitat, the use of the N'Gage solution meets a need to automate data processing while making data feedback more reliable and fluid. This will improve the monitoring of energy performance for heating, domestic hot water and electricity in common areas and produce indicators for ISO 50001 energy management, as well as CSR indicators for non-financial reporting. For 3F, N'Gage will initially be used to control invoices, and then to collect and process data on collective heating and hot water in the Ile-de-France region in order to detect anomalies and control consumption and costs for tenants. These data will also be used to identify priority homes for rehabilitation and to monitor performance following rehabilitation. For Cristal Habitat, N'Gage meets two objectives: to create an observatory of multi-fluid energy consumption based on actual consumption in order to better understand the behaviour of their buildings and adapt their asset strategy plan; and to individualise heating costs to ensure maximum comfort for its occupants. The transparent and accurate information provided to tenants helps them to better understand their heating and fluid costs and thus become responsible players. For all three organisations, these actions will result in reduced carbon impact and improved comfort for occupants. Commenting, Geneviève Littot, Climate Plan Officer at Paris Habitat, said: "Our collaboration with Energisme and CRAM is a logical continuation of our commitment to the energy transition, initiated in 2006 with our first Sustainable Development Charter. Since then, we have supported the City of Paris in achieving the ambitious objectives of its Climate Plan. Our goal at Paris Habitat has been to enhance our actions by committing to ISO 50001 (Energy Management System) certification in 2016 and by structuring our CSR approach around the Sustainable Development Goals. We are extremely concerned by these energy issues and, as a social landlord, we are obliged to meet the ambitious target of a 35% reduction in energy consumption by 2030. Succeeding in this major challenge requires the implementation of ISO 50001 action plans, based on the control and detailed analysis of consumption data in order to monitor our reduction commitments, particularly in our energy renovation operations." Alexandre Audinet, Head of the Energy Efficiency Division of Immobilière 3F, said: "For our part, we selected Energisme for its dual expertise, fully automated data processing and knowledge of the energy sector. The N'Gage platform frees us from manual and repetitive tasks and allows us to focus on data analysis and assign our teams to projects with greater added value. As we begin to roll out the solution, we are already thinking about the next steps, which will consist in expanding the geographical scope and extending monitoring to include electricity consumption." Thierry Repentin, Mayor of Chambéry and Chairman of Cristal Habitat, said: "Our strategic decisions and efforts to save energy must be guided by detailed knowledge of consumption in real time. Thanks to Energisme, we are optimising our energy consumption data, measuring the impact of our investments and reducing our environmental impact. Our ambition is to build and provide housing that increases comfort for tenants and keeps their costs down." Thierry Chambon, Managing Director of Energisme, said: "Thank you to Paris Habitat, 3F and Cristal Habitat for their trust. It is a great source of pride to work for a sector that makes tackling fuel poverty a priority and to be able to make a simple contribution. We are at the beginning of a great adventure!" A propos d'ENERGISME Founded in 2004 and taken over at the end of 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 120 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company. 