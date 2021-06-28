Maleic Anhydride Market Size to Reach USD 4963.6 Million by 2027 at CAGR 7.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maleic Anhydride Market is Segmented by Type (Solid Maleic Anhydride, Molten Maleic Anhydride), by Application (Unsaturated Polyester Resin, 1,4-butanediol (BDO), Other). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Chemicals Industry Category.

The global Maleic Anhydride market size is projected to reach USD 4963.6 Million by 2027, from USD 3145.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the maleic anhydride market are:

Increasing demand for Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) and 1,4-Butanediol (BDO)

The growing use of maleic anhydride for the production of several industrial chemicals, such as malic or maleic acid, lubricating oil additives, alkenyl succinic anhydrides, and fumaric acid.

During the forecast period, the maleic anhydride market is likely to be driven by the increasing application in the automotive industry, as well as strong growth in the construction and wind energy industries.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MALEIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET

In the automotive and marine industries, the demand for lighter and more fuel-efficient materials is driving the need for lighter and stronger fiberglass composites. Thus the increase in demand for lighter and stronger fiberglass is expected to drive the Maleic anhydride market. This is because lighter and stronger fiberglass are produced using unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) as the primary raw material and Maleic anhydride is a key raw material for producing UPR.

Furthermore, demand for 1,4 BDO and UPR is increasing as the coatings and polymer industries grow. These two components are needed on a large scale for the production of coatings and polymers and are consequently driving the maleic anhydride market.

The growth of the global market for unsaturated polyester resins may also be aided by the expansion of the building and construction industry as a result of the rising global population and lifestyle changes brought about by urbanization. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of which may pull maleic anhydride demand.

MALEIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the Unsaturated polymer resins segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. Because of their cost-effectiveness, high performance, and eco-friendliness, these resins are utilized in a variety of industries, including electrical, automotive, marine, and construction.

During the projected period, APAC will hold the highest share of the worldwide maleic anhydride market. This is related to the region's expanding domestic demand, rising income levels, fast industrialization, and urbanization. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Major Players in the Maleic Anhydride Market

Huntsman Corporation

Sasol-Huntsman

Ashland

Polynt

LANXESS

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Flint Hills Resources

BASF

YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC

DSM

Mitsubishi Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Elekeiroz SA

Bartek Ingredients

Korea PTG

CEPSA

MOL Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical

Qiaoyou Chemical

Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Shengyuan Group

Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical

Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical

Huanghua Hongcheng Business

Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical

Changzhou Shuguang Chemical

Others.

