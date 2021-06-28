

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market bucked the weak trend seen across Europe on Monday, but ended just marginally up despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory.



Buying interest was subdued due to a lack of positive triggers.



The benchmark SMI ended with a small gain of 9.47 points or 0.08% at 12,009.17, after moving in a tight band between 11,986.88 and 12,025.95.



Roche Holding ended nearly 1% up. Lonza Group gained 0.85%, while Sika, Swisscom and Novartis moved up 0.3 to 0.4%.



Holcim and Credit Suisse shed 1.76% and 1.56%, respectively. Swatch Group ended 1.19% down, while Swiss Re and UBS Group both ended lower by nearly 1%. Swiss Life Holding and Partners Group lost 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, BB Biotech, Lindt & Spruengli, AMS, SIG Combibloc, Schindler Ps and Galenica Sante gained 0.4 to 0.8%.



Dufry declined nearly 8% and Flughafen Zurich ended lower by 3.5%. Julius Baer shed 2.7% and Helvetia lost 2.4%. Cembra Money Bank and Vifor Pharma both shed about 1.4%.



The Swiss government announced recently that from June 26th anyone fully vaccinated can enter Switzerland for tourism or a visit. However, conditions may apply including testing or quarantine, particularly for people arriving from countries with variants of significant concern.



Meanwhile, the vaccination rollout in Switzerland has slowed slightly, dropping by 7% to 82,700 jabs per day, compared to the previous week. According to reports, over 32% of the country's population are fully vaccinated.



