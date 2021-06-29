

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said that it agreed to buy a 40% stake in the full-service Brazilian digital bank C6 Bank. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Launched in 2019, C6 Bank has more than 7 million customers on its digital platform. It offers a full suite of products including multi-currency checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, travel and loyalty programs, investment and lending products for individuals as well as banking and payments products for small businesses.



JPMorgan Chase has had local presence in Brazil for nearly 60 years.



