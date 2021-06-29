

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that Ford Motor Credit company will wind down its operations in Argentina and Brazil. It currently expects to record pre-tax charges of up to $375 million. It notified affected employees.



The charges will primarily be non-cash, including up to $365 million of foreign currency translation losses expected to be recognized upon the sale, transfer, or substantially complete liquidation of Ford Credit's subsidiaries in Brazil and Argentina.



Ford expects most of these losses to be recognized in 2021, though the timing for the completion of wind down has yet to be determined.



Ford said it will pay about $10 million in cash for employee separations, with the majority paid in 2021.



