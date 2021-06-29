State-run power producer NTPC has more than 65 GW of installed capacity, including gas, coal, hydro, and renewables-based power stations.From pv magazine India State-run power producer NTPC has kicked off an expression of interest (EoI) among Indian and global companies to set up 1 GWh of grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) at its power plants in India. The BESS could be deployed at a single location or could be split across multiple NTPC power plants. The applicants identified through the EoI will be asked to submit proposals. NTPC produces around 300 billion units of electricity ...

