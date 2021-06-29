Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
29.06.21
09:01 Uhr
3,508 Euro
-0,022
-0,62 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4703,52009:01
3,4683,50809:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2021 | 08:17
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: New ownership structure for Hyon

Reference is made to the release from Saga Pure ASA (SAGA), published on 29 June 2021, regarding the acquisition of Hyon and partnering with Nel and Norwegian Hydrogen.

"Hexagon Purus (HPUR) is pleased to see the re-purposed focus for Hyon AS and congratulates Saga Pure ASA on the transaction. The new partnership structure will secure development and supply of a crucial part of the maritime hydrogen value chain with bunkering solutions," says Morten Holum, CEO Hexagon Purus.

"As announced on 28 June 2021, Hexagon Purus ASA will escalate its efforts in the maritime sector with its new business area, Hexagon Purus Maritime. At the same time, as a significant shareholder in Norwegian Hydrogen, we remain invested in the consortium and look forward to continuing collaborative efforts with Hyon and partners," concluded Holum.

For more information, please contact:

Salman Alam, VP Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.


HEXAGON COMPOSITES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.