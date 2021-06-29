

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc (HTG.L) issued a pre-close trading update, ahead of its Half Year Results, and said Group EBITDA in H1 2021 is likely to report a modest loss given the market conditions and the additional production disruption in Texas in February 2021 due to the severe weather which occurred.



Further, Hunting retained a strong balance sheet with net assets of about $950 million and total cash and bank in excess of about $100 million.



Jim Johnson, Chief Executive of Hunting, said, 'With the oil price firmly above $70 per barrel, along with the production discipline seen within the OPEC group and the improving global economic outlook, management expect a gradual improvement in hydrocarbon demand in the short to medium term. In the period, the Group has moved from a negative EBITDA result in Q1 2021 to a positive EBITDA result in Q2 2021, driven by an improving market in the US onshore.



In addition, the company stated that its Board has reviewed its governance framework and announced the formation of an Ethics and Sustainability Committee, which would comprise Hunting's independent non-executive Directors and would be chaired by Jay Glick.



The new Committee would have oversight of Hunting's ethics, environmental, social and governance reporting matters and would monitor the Group's evolving carbon and climate strategies, its stakeholder initiatives, including its employee, customer and supplier engagement programmes, and also assume oversight of the Group's anti-bribery and corruption, modern slavery, sanctions and related procedures.



