Johnson & Johnson Vision Global Eye Health Survey Reveals Nearly Half A Million People With Cataracts In The UK Are Risking Unnecessary Sight Loss

Global Eye Health Survey encourages people to prioritise their eyes and visit their optician for regular check-ups

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision, a global leader in eye health and part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies*, today announced study results revealing that only 21% of people diagnosed with cataracts (or who have cataract symptoms) are very likely to have surgery,1 meaning that the remaining majority (79%) are putting their eyesight at risk.†

Cataracts is the leading cause of blindness globally2, and it is estimated that more than 2% of people over 40 years of age could have cataracts in 2020.3 This means that more half a million people (563,270) across the UK could be putting themselves at severe risk of sight loss, by avoiding cataract surgery.

Over 1,000 adults from the general UK population were questioned in August 2020 in Johnson & Johnson Vision's Global Eye Health Survey which also revealed:

Fear of eye surgery (33%) and lack of knowledge about the procedure (21%) are preventing those with cataracts from having surgery

Cataracts have a negative impact on people's lives with nearly a third believing that cataracts would adversely affect their job or relationships (29% and 28% respectively)

"The results from this survey are worrying since a large number of people living with cataracts are not opting for surgery and therefore risking sight loss," said Javad Moayedi, NHS Medical Director and Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Optegra Eye Health Care. "We know that some people are worried about seeking treatment, but a cataract operation is a highly effective and safe procedure that patients can have confidence in. Hospitals up and down the country have put several steps in place to ensure patients can receive this operation safely - this includes testing patients for COVID-19 before they attend for surgery and putting social distancing measures in place. If you are suffering from poor vision because of cataracts, I would like to reassure you that your local hospital will look after you, and that cataract surgery is safe, quick and really does change lives."

"At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we are continuously innovating in our cataract treatments and improving the trajectory of eye health around the world," said Sam Whiting, General Manager UK/IRE, Surgical Vision at Johnson & Johnson Vision. "If left untreated, cataracts can cause people's vision to deteriorate over time with worsening eyesight. Cataracts affect many of us in the UK but can be easily treated with surgery. We want to strongly encourage people to prioritise their eyes and visit their optician for regularly for check-ups and, when needed, to seek treatment."

Helen Lee, Eye Health Transformation Manager, Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), said: "Cataract surgery is safe and effective for the majority of patients and provides transformative results for thousands of people every year. The relatively quick procedure enables people to get back to seeing clearly and doing the things they love."

"Although this is a worrying time for many patients, hospital eye departments are putting in place infection control procedures to minimise risk of Covid infection and to keep patients and staff safe during this time. We strongly encourage anyone who has concerns about cataract surgery to talk to their eye care department."

The Global Eye Health Survey is part of Johnson & Johnson Vision's Prioritize Your Eyes campaign, a worldwide effort to raise awareness about the importance of eye health and encourage everyone to get an annual eye exam. The survey had over 6,000 respondents from the general population from the UK, US, China, Japan, Germany and Russia. It was fielded in the UK from August 11 - 19, 2020.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

© Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

* The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

† Survey asked: 'How likely are you to have cataract surgery?' amongst people diagnosed with cataracts / have symptoms but not diagnosed and have not had surgery. 21% replied 'likely'; 79% replied 'somewhat likely', 'neither likely not unlikely' or 'unlikely' (NET)

1 Prioritize Your Eyes Global Eye Health Survey. Data on file.

2 World Health Organization - Priority Eye Diseases. REF2016OTH0004.

3 RNIB Sight Loss Data Tool https://www.rnib.org.uk/professionals/knowledge-and-research-hub/key-information-and-statistics/sight-loss-data-tool Accessed June 2021.

Media Contact:

Sally Hetherington

Johnson & Johnson

SHether1@its.jnj.com

+44 7770 337800

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307183/Prioritize_Your_Eyes_Logo.jpg